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Offshore Wind Finally Turned On. The New England Grid Barely Blinked.
After billions of dollars, more than a decade of delays, and nonstop political fanfare, offshore wind finally had its big moment in America.
Apr 10
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Kerry Clapp
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13
5
March 2026
China Part 2: Is Coal Still King?
Executive Summary
Mar 16
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Kerry Clapp
7
February 2026
China’s Solar Boom Is Built on Coal
Executive Summary
Feb 27
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Kerry Clapp
10
1
3
Germany’s Nuclear Exit Was a “Strategic Mistake” — And No One in U.S. Media Wants to Talk About It
Executive Summary
Feb 24
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Kerry Clapp
14
3
3
The Sun Returns to Texas, Part 2
Much has already been written about Texas and Winter Storm Fern—by me and by plenty of others.
Feb 9
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Kerry Clapp
9
2
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January 2026
The Sun Returns to Texas
Executive Summary
Jan 29
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Kerry Clapp
11
3
2
The Texas Freeze: An Early Update
Executive Summary
Jan 26
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Kerry Clapp
62
22
12
EVs: Ford Fails Twice While Toyota Refuses to Suspend Physics
Ford’s EV collapse wasn’t a mistake. It was the predictable consequence of ignoring physics, alienating core customers, and mistaking political fashion…
Jan 2
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Kerry Clapp
34
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December 2025
Settled Science? Or Shifting Goalposts in the Climate Debate?
Substack is overflowing with climate firestorms—catastrophists predicting imminent apocalypse on one side, skeptics waving it all away on the other.
Dec 18, 2025
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Kerry Clapp
102
153
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COP30: A Festival of Hypocrisy in the Amazon
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what was accomplished at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, other than a world-class demonstration of elite hypocrisy.
Dec 3, 2025
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Kerry Clapp
6
November 2025
Ten Years After Paris: The Physical Reality at COP30
As COP30 opens in Belém, Brazil, a record 56,118 delegates have registered.
Nov 24, 2025
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Kerry Clapp
7
Comparing the Esmeralda 7 Solar Project to the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Facility
Sammy Roth’s claim that the Esmeralda 7 Solar Project would “produce” 6.2 gigawatts (GW) compared to Diablo Canyon’s 2.2 GW might suggest solar’s…
Nov 11, 2025
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Kerry Clapp
7
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© 2026 Kerry Clapp
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