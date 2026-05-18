Following up on my previous article reviewing the IRENA “24/7 Renewables” study, I decided to test their claims with a concrete, numbers-driven example: a power system in Las Vegas designed to deliver a steady 100 MW for an AI data center.

I modeled solar + battery storage across various reliability targets and compared it directly to a natural gas plant. The results are striking.

A Note on Methodology

This 100 MW Las Vegas case study was developed through structured analysis using ChatGPT, with inputs drawn from public data sources including NREL weather files for Las Vegas, Nevada Power generation profiles, 2025–2026 cost benchmarks from Lazard and NREL, and Uptime Institute Tier standards. I iteratively refined hourly energy balance scenarios across reliability targets. Raw assumptions and prompt structure available on request.

What Reliability Really Means

Figure 1 highlights a critical distinction that IRENA’s report glosses over.

IRENA’s highest modeled reliability was only 95%. They never analyzed the Tier 1 through Tier 4 data center standards (99.67% to 99.995%).

Even more important: IRENA redefined reliability in their study. Their version measures something closer to “annual energy coverage” rather than true continuous uptime.

This means their 85% reliability is much weaker than a standard 85% uptime figure. Their numbers appear better than they actually are when compared to real-world power system and data center expectations.

Seasonal Differences for Solar

Solar output varies dramatically by season. Las Vegas is one of the best solar sites in the U.S., yet production in December is roughly half of June.

Figure 2 – Solar Capacity Factor by Month: US Average vs. Las Vegas

Because the data center needs 100 MW every single hour of the year — including the worst winter days — the entire system must be sized around December performance. This forces massive overbuild during the summer months.

Figure 3 shows real-world daily swings using Nevada Power data as a proxy.

These multi-day winter lulls are exactly why long-duration storage requirements explode at high reliability targets.

Capital Requirements Explode with Higher Reliability

Figure 4 – Capital Cost to Deliver 100 MW Continuous Power in Las Vegas

At Tier 4 reliability (99.995%), solar + batteries require roughly $12 billion in capital — compared to about $1.1 billion for a natural gas plant.

Figure 5 – Solar Overbuild Required for Different Uptime Levels

Figure 6 – Battery Storage Required for Different Uptime Levels

Operating Costs

Figure 7 – Annual Operating Cost (Including Fuel) at Different Uptime Levels

Solar + batteries are cheaper at lower reliability targets, but natural gas becomes more economical at true data center standards.

Side-by-Side Tier 4 Comparison

Figure 8 – 100 MW Continuous AI Facility at 99.995% Reliability

The solar + battery option would require 7.5 square miles of land.

What Utilities and AI Operators Would Actually Do

In reality, almost no one builds “solar + batteries only” for constant high-reliability loads.

What a Real AI Operator Would Actually Build:

Batteries + Overbuilt Renewables — Limited role — used for short peaks/shifting, not full 24/7.

Closing

This exercise confirms what IRENA itself hinted at: solar + batteries can work reasonably well in the 80–90% range using their definition, but they become unrealistic — and extremely expensive — for data centers that demand true 24/7 reliability.

If companies claim they’re running on 80–90% solar, they are almost certainly relying on the grid (and ratepayers) to provide the natural gas, coal, or nuclear backup needed to fill the gaps.

The engineering and economic numbers tell a clear story. For hyperscale AI, we need realistic engineering — not wishful thinking.