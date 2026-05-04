A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Connor's avatar
Connor
1d

One of the main reasons I vote the way I do is because of energy policy. One side absolutely terrifies me because of their energy policy. Seemingly hell bent on bringing America back into the stone age with unreliable and expensive energy sources. I for one do not want to have to worry about affording my energy bill or if I'll have electricity during the hottest or coldest parts of the day.

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
2d

I largely agree with your argument, but it is important to point out that hydroelectric dams are highly constrained by geography. There are only so many good places for large hydroelectric dams, and most of them were taken by 1960 or earlier. I don’t think dam construction could have continued at the same pace to keep up with electrical demand.

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