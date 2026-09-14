GEM published a “study” and then the Guardian summarized and published the story. GEM, the Global Energy Monitor, produced a report that emphasizes the rapid expansion of U.S. gas construction but provides relatively little context about the fundamentally different energy systems of the United States and China.

I immediately stumbled onto this response from Elon Musk to an earlier Guardian climate story. His reaction seemed remarkably relevant to the story I had just read.

Yes, Elon, I agree. But rather than simply dismissing the Guardian story, let's look at the energy data.

The U.S. and China Have Fundamentally Different Energy Systems

These are total-energy figures, not electricity-generation figures. That distinction matters because greenhouse-gas emissions are not determined by the electricity sector alone. And unlike the capacity figures the Guardian emphasizes, these numbers represent actual energy supplied—not nameplate capacity. That distinction matters. It also makes the omission in the Guardian story more striking: the two countries are starting from radically different energy systems.

The difference could hardly be more striking. China’s energy system is dominated by coal. The United States is not. In 2025, China consumed roughly 10.6 times as much coal as the United States, while the United States consumed roughly twice as much natural gas as China.

In 2025, coal accounted for 56.9% of China's total energy supply. Oil, gas and coal together accounted for 87.6%. The trajectories could hardly be more different: China's coal use surged while U.S. coal use steadily declined.

China and the U.S. are at different points in their energy development, have different resource endowments, and have followed radically different trajectories. Therefore, comparing one country’s incremental gas construction with the other’s without providing that context can create a seriously distorted picture.

How can you discuss the future of energy in the United States without putting it in the context of China’s enormous dependence on coal?

America's Gas Buildout for AI Isn't as Strange as The Headline Makes It Sound

Look at the information above. The important point isn't simply that U.S. gas consumption is higher. It's that the gap has existed for decades. America isn't suddenly discovering natural gas because of AI. AI is arriving in an energy system that has already relied heavily on natural gas for decades.

Now read the following quote from the GEM report:

From GEM: “For decades, China’s rapid economic growth has seen it outpace the US in the addition of new gas power generation but a recent “frenzy” in datacenter construction for AI has reversed this, said Global Energy Monitor (Gem) in its new report.”

What exactly does this quote mean?

From GEM: “The US is now building twice as much gas-fired capacity as China, and more than any other country in the world, after a stunning 76% increase in under construction projects in the first half of this year.”

So doesn’t the figure above show that the U.S. has been consuming roughly twice as much natural gas as China? It does. And that is precisely why the broader context matters.

The United States has been a much larger natural-gas consumer than China for decades. America isn't suddenly discovering natural gas because of AI. AI is arriving in an energy system that has already relied heavily on natural gas.

The GEM statistic is about something different: new gas-fired capacity under construction. That is an important statistic, but it describes a construction pipeline—not the energy systems those two countries are building from.

And those systems could hardly be more different.

China has established an energy system heavily dependent on coal. It is an abundant resource within China and a relatively inexpensive source of energy. When the West began moving away from coal, China benefited from relatively cheap, abundant energy—and gained a major advantage in manufacturing.

The United States has abundant natural gas. China has abundant coal. Those realities have helped shape two very different energy systems.

So when America’s technology industry creates enormous new demand for electricity, the more interesting question isn’t whether the United States has suddenly abandoned the energy transition.

It’s whether the AI boom is forcing the energy industry to confront the physical requirements of 24/7 electricity.

Wind and solar are intermittent. Batteries are not yet an economical substitute for a 24/7 generation fleet at the scale required. And when the power absolutely has to be there, someone has to provide it.

Natural gas can.

That’s not ideology. It’s engineering.