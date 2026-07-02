If you listened only to headlines in 2025, you might think the world is rapidly leaving fossil fuels behind.

The actual data tell a very different story.

Despite record investment in renewables, oil, coal and natural gas still supplied 87% of all primary energy, and they provided more of the world’s additional energy demand in 2025 than wind and solar combined.

At the end of June, the Statistical Review of World Energy was released covering up to and through 2025. This article is a look back at the actual data for 2025.

First, Let's Talk About What "Energy" Means

I will be looking at primary energy consumption which is the total energy supply before conversion as distinguished from the Final energy consumption which is after conversion losses. Electricity is enormously important, but it represents only about 40% of the world's primary energy use. The remaining 60% powers transportation, industrial heat, buildings and countless other applications.

Using the latest data from the International Energy Agency and the 2025 Global Energy Review, the world’s primary energy use breaks down approximately as:

This distinction matters because many discussions about the energy transition focus only on electricity. But electricity is less than half of total energy use. Transportation fuels, industrial heat, steelmaking, cement production, aviation, shipping and residential heating still depend heavily on direct fuel consumption. Looking only at electricity can therefore create a misleading picture of the world's overall energy system.

2025 Changes

Global primary energy consumption increased by 8.1 exajoules in 2025. Fossil fuels accounted for the largest increase, adding 4.6 EJ, while wind and solar added 3.0 EJ.

According to the IEA, global investment in clean energy reached roughly $2.2 trillion, about twice investment in fossil fuels.

Yet fossil fuels combined added more new primary energy in 2025 than wind and solar combined.

Whether this reflects economics, permitting, reliability, or growing energy demand is a question worth debating—but the outcome is clear in the data.

Figure 2 is a look at this same type of information going back to the year 2000. Despite two decades of rapid renewable growth, fossil fuels still dominate the world's total energy supply. Every major energy source has grown since 2000—but fossil fuels have grown the most in absolute terms.

Figure 3 shows how global primary energy was distributed among sources in 2025.

Wind and solar together accounted for about 3.3% of total world primary energy in 2025.

Energy Consumption by Countries

China accounted for 27% of global primary energy consumption in 2025, followed by the United States (15.6%), India (6.5%) and Russia (5.2%). China now consumes nearly as much primary energy as the United States, India and the Russian Federation combined—a reminder that global energy trends are increasingly shaped by Asia. After the top 4 consuming countries, all of the other countries account for 45.6%.

The table on the right shows the top 4 countries above 5%, and additional countries that consumed less that 5% down to 1%.

Conclusion

The 2025 data do not suggest that renewable energy is failing. They show that global energy demand is rising so quickly that every major source of energy continues to expand.

The challenge for policymakers is no longer deciding which technologies to build. It is determining how to supply enough affordable, reliable energy to support a growing world.

The numbers from 2025 suggest that this challenge is likely to define global energy policy for decades to come.