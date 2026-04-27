A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Bill Johnson's avatar
Bill Johnson
1d

Nothing like a little sober reflection on the facts to counter the mindless rhetoric of RE Zealots pushing intermittent energy.

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
18h

Thank you for this informative analysis, Kerry that pokes big holes in the wind energy for California narrative. The state is providing financial rewards for expensive, unreliable power that fails to provide synchronous grid inertia (SGI) to stabilize grid frequency. See GreenNUKE's 4 March 2024 article regarding the importance of SGI.

https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important This article was published more than a year prior to the lethal mid-day Iberian Peninsula blackout on 28 April 2025. The Iberian Peninsula blackout was caused by too much solar and wind power relative to fossil and nuclear power.

Why is this "Rube Goldberg" approach being favored in California? Because economic elites seek the tax credits.

Here's one example of a centi-billionaire who admitted circa 2014 he is on the gravy train at taxpayer expense. (Buffett's father was a four-term U.S. Representative from Nebraska.) Buffett explained the rationale for solar and wind generation in 2014:

"For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That's the only reason to build them. They don't make sense without the tax credit."

"Big Wind's Bogus Subsidies - Giving tax credits to the wind energy industry is a waste of time and money." By Nancy Pfotenhauer, Contributor | May 12, 2014, at 2:30 p.m US News & World Report

https://tinyurl.com/Buffett-Wind-Scam

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