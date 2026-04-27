SunZia Has Started Generating Power. The Hype Has Started Too.

SunZia—the largest renewable energy project in U.S. history—has begun generating power.

The early coverage (Figure 1) says it’s already delivering “enormous amounts of wind energy” to California.

At this scale, there’s only one question that matters:

What does the math actually say?

Because when you run the numbers, the story changes.

The Project

3,500 MW of wind capacity

916 turbines

A 550-mile transmission line

Up to 3,000 MW delivered to the West

This is not a small project.

This is a system-level experiment.

Why New Mexico? (This Part Actually Makes Sense)

To their credit, the developers made smart decisions:

1. They followed the wind (Figure 2)

New Mexico is one of the best wind resources in the country.

2. Sparse population

Fewer land conflicts.

3. Massive public land access

~35 million acres of public land makes permitting dramatically easier.

Bottom line:

This is one of the most logical wind siting decisions you’ll see.

Which makes what comes next even more important.

Then Reality Hits: The Cost

Total project cost: $11 billion

$3,143 per kW installed capacity

Compare:

U.S. onshore wind average: $1,712 per kW

→ Nearly 2× higher as shown (Figure 3).

Why?

Because you don’t get high-quality wind without:

A 550-mile transmission line.

That cost doesn’t disappear.

It just doesn’t make the headline.

The Missing Piece: Reliability

Wind generates electricity.

But not when you need it.

That means the system still requires:

backup generation

ramping capability

full reliability coverage

grid-forming (GFM) inverter technology or other methods for grid inertia protection

Add combined-cycle natural gas backup:

Total system cost: ~$4,229 per kW

Gas alone: ~$1,086 per kW

You’re paying significantly more to reach comparable reliability—while shifting the energy mix.

Where Does the Backup Actually Come From?

In theory, intermittent power requires backup generation.

In practice, California is unlikely to build large amounts of new natural gas capacity to support projects like SunZia.

Instead:

It imports reliability.

When wind output drops, California relies on:

electricity imports from neighboring states

existing dispatchable generation outside its borders

regional grid balancing

In other words:

The backup still exists.

It’s just not being built inside California.

This has two implications:

The cost doesn’t disappear—it moves Reliability becomes more dependent on external systems

SunZia fits directly into this model:

Wind generated in New Mexico

Delivered to California

Balanced across a multi-state grid

The physics don’t change.

Only the accounting does.

Intermittency isn’t eliminated. It’s redistributed.

The System-Level Reality Most People Miss

Wind doesn’t replace the grid.

It layers on top of it.

Figure 4 - Project-level Reality

SunZia is built with 3,500 MW of capacity—

but only delivers a fraction of that on average.

What happens at the project level doesn’t stay at the project level.

It scales to the entire grid.

Figure 5 — System-Level Reality (The Chart That Explains Everything)

Over time, this pushes overall system utilization down—even as total capacity rises.

We are adding capacity faster than we are adding electricity.

That gap is the cost of intermittency.

That means:

We need more capacity to deliver the same electricity, which is shown by the decrease in the capacity factor (Figure 6):

The capacity factor for the US has fell from 45% in 2010 to 38.5% to 2025.

Not entirely because of wind and solar—

but increasingly influenced by them.

The Hidden Multiplier

To make intermittent generation behave like reliable power:

~2× capacity (partial output)

PLUS dispatchable backup

The system begins to resemble overlapping layers built to deliver one unit of reliable power.

SunZia isn’t an exception.

It’s a clear example.

Wind’s Real Problem: It’s Not Just Intermittent— It’s Chaotic

Monthly averages make wind look manageable (Figure 7).

But zoom in (Figure 8):

Monthly average: ~1,591 MWh

Hourly range: 63 → 3,345 MWh

That’s a 50× swing.

That’s not variability.

That’s whiplash.

Now look at daily patterns in Figure 9:

Unlike solar, wind output is:

👉 highly variable day-to-day

“Enormous Amounts of Power”? Not Exactly

You’ll hear claims like:

“California is breaking wind generation records.”

That’s true—for peaks.

But totals tell the real story (Figure 10).

And total generation does not show a dramatic shift.

Peaks make headlines.

Totals determine impact.

The Most Misleading Claim: “Powering Millions of Homes”

EIA: 10,500 kWh/year per Average household annual electric consumption

Developer: Enough to power 1 million homes

Media: Enough to power 3 million homes

Homes ≠ people.

And neither reflects system delivery.

The “1% of America” Claim Falls Apart

Claim: ~1%

When Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer visited SunZia’s construction site in August 2024, he observed that, once it started running at full blast, the project would “generate roughly 1% of the country’s electricity needs.” Rob wrote. “We will need many more success stories like it if America is to meet its climate goals — 99 more, to be exact.”

Actual math:

3,500 MW × 46% ≈ 1,610 MW

U.S. grid ≈ 450,000 MW

→ ~0.36%

Not 1%.

To scale:

→ You’d need ~280 projects like this.

Final Takeaways

SunZia is impressive in scale—but revealing in reality:

It shows what happens when intermittent energy meets the real world:

More infrastructure

More duplication

Higher system costs

Less usable output than advertised

This isn’t an outlier.

It’s a preview.