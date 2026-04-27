SunZia’s $11 Billion Reality Check: Why Wind Needs ~3× the System to Deliver 1× Power
The largest renewable energy project in U.S. history just went live. The headlines celebrate it. The math tells a different story.
SunZia Has Started Generating Power. The Hype Has Started Too.
SunZia—the largest renewable energy project in U.S. history—has begun generating power.
The early coverage (Figure 1) says it’s already delivering “enormous amounts of wind energy” to California.
At this scale, there’s only one question that matters:
What does the math actually say?
Because when you run the numbers, the story changes.
The Project
3,500 MW of wind capacity
916 turbines
A 550-mile transmission line
Up to 3,000 MW delivered to the West
This is not a small project.
This is a system-level experiment.
Why New Mexico? (This Part Actually Makes Sense)
To their credit, the developers made smart decisions:
1. They followed the wind (Figure 2)
U.S. average (2025): 34.2%
New Mexico average: ~43%
California/Arizona: ~27%
New Mexico is one of the best wind resources in the country.
2. Sparse population
Fewer land conflicts.
3. Massive public land access
~35 million acres of public land makes permitting dramatically easier.
Bottom line:
This is one of the most logical wind siting decisions you’ll see.
Which makes what comes next even more important.
Then Reality Hits: The Cost
Total project cost: $11 billion
$3,143 per kW installed capacity
Compare:
U.S. onshore wind average: $1,712 per kW
→ Nearly 2× higher as shown (Figure 3).
Why?
Because you don’t get high-quality wind without:
A 550-mile transmission line.
That cost doesn’t disappear.
It just doesn’t make the headline.
The Missing Piece: Reliability
Wind generates electricity.
But not when you need it.
That means the system still requires:
backup generation
ramping capability
full reliability coverage
grid-forming (GFM) inverter technology or other methods for grid inertia protection
Add combined-cycle natural gas backup:
Total system cost: ~$4,229 per kW
Gas alone: ~$1,086 per kW
You’re paying significantly more to reach comparable reliability—while shifting the energy mix.
Where Does the Backup Actually Come From?
In theory, intermittent power requires backup generation.
In practice, California is unlikely to build large amounts of new natural gas capacity to support projects like SunZia.
Instead:
It imports reliability.
When wind output drops, California relies on:
electricity imports from neighboring states
existing dispatchable generation outside its borders
regional grid balancing
In other words:
The backup still exists.
It’s just not being built inside California.
This has two implications:
The cost doesn’t disappear—it moves
Reliability becomes more dependent on external systems
SunZia fits directly into this model:
Wind generated in New Mexico
Delivered to California
Balanced across a multi-state grid
The physics don’t change.
Only the accounting does.
Intermittency isn’t eliminated. It’s redistributed.
The System-Level Reality Most People Miss
Wind doesn’t replace the grid.
It layers on top of it.
Figure 4 - Project-level Reality
SunZia is built with 3,500 MW of capacity—
but only delivers a fraction of that on average.
What happens at the project level doesn’t stay at the project level.
It scales to the entire grid.
Figure 5 — System-Level Reality (The Chart That Explains Everything)
Over time, this pushes overall system utilization down—even as total capacity rises.
We are adding capacity faster than we are adding electricity.
That gap is the cost of intermittency.
That means:
We need more capacity to deliver the same electricity, which is shown by the decrease in the capacity factor (Figure 6):
The capacity factor for the US has fell from 45% in 2010 to 38.5% to 2025.
Not entirely because of wind and solar—
but increasingly influenced by them.
The Hidden Multiplier
To make intermittent generation behave like reliable power:
~2× capacity (partial output)
PLUS dispatchable backup
The system begins to resemble overlapping layers built to deliver one unit of reliable power.
SunZia isn’t an exception.
It’s a clear example.
Wind’s Real Problem: It’s Not Just Intermittent— It’s Chaotic
Monthly averages make wind look manageable (Figure 7).
But zoom in (Figure 8):
Monthly average: ~1,591 MWh
Hourly range: 63 → 3,345 MWh
That’s a 50× swing.
That’s not variability.
That’s whiplash.
Now look at daily patterns in Figure 9:
Unlike solar, wind output is:
👉 highly variable day-to-day
“Enormous Amounts of Power”? Not Exactly
“The impact is already evident,” the newswire wrote. “California broke its record for wind generation eight times in the last four weeks.”
You’ll hear claims like:
“California is breaking wind generation records.”
That’s true—for peaks.
But totals tell the real story (Figure 10).
And total generation does not show a dramatic shift.
Peaks make headlines.
Totals determine impact.
The Most Misleading Claim: “Powering Millions of Homes”
EIA: 10,500 kWh/year per Average household annual electric consumption
Developer: Enough to power 1 million homes
Media: Enough to power 3 million homes
Homes ≠ people.
And neither reflects system delivery.
The “1% of America” Claim Falls Apart
Claim: ~1%
When Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer visited SunZia’s construction site in August 2024, he observed that, once it started running at full blast, the project would “generate roughly 1% of the country’s electricity needs.” Rob wrote. “We will need many more success stories like it if America is to meet its climate goals — 99 more, to be exact.”
Actual math:
3,500 MW × 46% ≈ 1,610 MW
U.S. grid ≈ 450,000 MW
→ ~0.36%
Not 1%.
To scale:
→ You’d need ~280 projects like this.
Final Takeaways
SunZia is impressive in scale—but revealing in reality:
It shows what happens when intermittent energy meets the real world:
More infrastructure
More duplication
Higher system costs
Less usable output than advertised
This isn’t an outlier.
It’s a preview.
Nothing like a little sober reflection on the facts to counter the mindless rhetoric of RE Zealots pushing intermittent energy.
Thank you for this informative analysis, Kerry that pokes big holes in the wind energy for California narrative. The state is providing financial rewards for expensive, unreliable power that fails to provide synchronous grid inertia (SGI) to stabilize grid frequency. See GreenNUKE's 4 March 2024 article regarding the importance of SGI.
https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important This article was published more than a year prior to the lethal mid-day Iberian Peninsula blackout on 28 April 2025. The Iberian Peninsula blackout was caused by too much solar and wind power relative to fossil and nuclear power.
Why is this "Rube Goldberg" approach being favored in California? Because economic elites seek the tax credits.
Here's one example of a centi-billionaire who admitted circa 2014 he is on the gravy train at taxpayer expense. (Buffett's father was a four-term U.S. Representative from Nebraska.) Buffett explained the rationale for solar and wind generation in 2014:
"For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That's the only reason to build them. They don't make sense without the tax credit."
"Big Wind's Bogus Subsidies - Giving tax credits to the wind energy industry is a waste of time and money." By Nancy Pfotenhauer, Contributor | May 12, 2014, at 2:30 p.m US News & World Report
https://tinyurl.com/Buffett-Wind-Scam