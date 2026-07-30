A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
17m

Glad I’m not paying for it!

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Paul Drake's avatar
Paul Drake
15h

Thanks. I very much hope you will update this article when there is a year of data.

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