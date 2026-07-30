Executive Summary

SunZia is now producing commercial power. For the first time, public claims can be compared against measurements instead of projections. The first four months of available evidence show observed production remaining well below both the developer's published design average and the widely repeated claim that SunZia would produce roughly 1% of U.S. electricity.

Introduction

With SunZia now in commercial operation, the debate can move from projections to measurements. The first month of full operating data provides an opportunity to compare widely reported expectations with the project's initial observed performance.

Background Review

Understanding the discussion requires distinguishing three different measurements that are often confused.

Basic Wind Farm Arithmetic

As stated above, the wind farm has a rated capacity of 3,650MW. That means that at a moment in time if all conditions were perfect, it could generate 3,650 MW. However, the developer planned to get 46% of the capacity, 1,679MW, on an annual average.

Installed capacity and average production are often confused in public discussions, but they are fundamentally different quantities.

Examining the Original Claim

The Heatmap article stated that SunZia would generate 1% of America’s electricity once fully operational.

For June, 2026, 1% of the US demand would be 5,396 MW. A wind farm averaging 46% capacity factor would require approximately 11,700 MW of installed capacity—not 3,650 MW—to average 1% of U.S. electricity demand.

The article was then printed as an Op-ed in the New York Times, submitted by Heatmap. The original claim has remained publicly available without correction.

This comparison also does not address the additional infrastructure required to provide reliable, dispatchable electricity.

The announcement identifies 2,131 MW as the amount capable of being delivered into Southern California through the transmission system. Actual delivery will naturally vary with wind conditions. The EIA announcement itself provides another useful benchmark because it distinguishes installed capacity from transmission capability.

They also point out that a new California wind record was established and it was 1,200 MW higher than the previous record set before SunZia was operational. So the record amount thus far was 1,200 MW.

As of this date, 7/27/26, the May 15 record stands.

Validating a Proxy Using Available Data

Figure 4 summarizes the available evidence through July. The April and May proxy estimates closely match the official EIA-923 reports, providing confidence that the same methodology gives a reasonable estimate for June until the official data become available. Preliminary July grid data also show little additional year-over-year increase. While four months do not establish a long-term trend, every observation available so far has remained below the developer's published design average.

Detailed calculations supporting the proxy methodology are provided in Appendix Figures 10 and 11.

California Wind Energy Characteristics

Let’s look further at any other conclusions that we can draw from the data.

Wind generation appears highly variable from day to day. When multiple weeks are plotted together, however, clear daily and seasonal patterns emerge.

I will show that season and time of day are among the strongest recurring controls and are routinely used in capacity-factor analysis and forecasting.

Seasonal Patterns

Prior to commercial operation, I modeled expected monthly production using the developer's published 46% annual capacity factor together with historical New Mexico wind profiles. This analysis had a predicted value of 1,400 for June in Figure 6.

Figure 7 shows the CAISO wind for 2025. Note that May thru July are the peaks while October thru February are the lows. When you put Figures 5 & 6 beside one another, you observe the seasonal profiles are complementary rather than identical, suggesting New Mexico wind can partially offset California’s seasonal variability.

Interestingly, the seasonal profiles are not identical. California wind peaks during late spring and early summer, while historical New Mexico production remains comparatively stronger into winter months. This seasonal diversity could improve overall system performance even if it does not eliminate hourly variability.

Time of Day

Figure 8 shows the strong connection between time of day with the variability by day as well as the average by day. Average Wind Generation Around Midnight Is Nearly Twice Midday Levels.

Figure 9 represents the hours of the day with all 30 days of June in the average. The additional generation is concentrated almost entirely during the overnight hours. Around midday—when California’s solar production is already highest—the difference between 2025 and 2026 is comparatively small. The additional generation appears primarily during overnight hours, while the difference around midday is comparatively modest despite the larger installed fleet.

Conclusions

The available evidence now spans four months of operation or partial operation. April and May EIA-923 reports, June's observed increase, and July's preliminary grid data all point in the same direction.

Public confidence in large energy projects depends on accurate communication. Capacity, transmission capability, projected production, and actual delivered electricity are different quantities. Conflating them may create unrealistic expectations and ultimately undermines public trust when measured performance becomes available.

SunZia remains an extraordinary engineering achievement. But engineering projects should ultimately be judged by measured performance, not headlines. Commercial operation has begun. The measurements are now arriving. As additional EIA data are released over the coming months, those measurements—not projections—will determine whether public expectations were realistic.

References

All information for this report is from EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor unless stated otherwise.

Following are links to the two previous articles:

SunZia’s $11 Billion Reality Check: Why Wind Needs ~3× the System to Deliver 1× Power

California’s $11 Billion Wind Project Set a Record. Four Days Later Output Collapsed.

Appendix