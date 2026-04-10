On March 13, 2026, the Danish company Ørsted announced that Revolution Wind was finally delivering power to the New England grid.

The Long-Awaited Arrival

On March 13, 2026, Revolution Wind began delivering power to the New England grid. The U.S. offshore wind fleet now consists of just four operating projects:

Block Island (2016)

South Fork (2024)

Vineyard Wind 1 (2025–2026)

Revolution Wind (2026)

Three of the four are in ISO New England (ISONE).

If offshore wind is going to work anywhere, it should be here.

This was supposed to mark the beginning of a transformation.

Instead, it barely moved the needle.

Let’s Skip the Press Releases

Figure 1 — Daily comparison (March 25 vs March 26)

A single day tells you everything you need to know.

Wind surges. Then it collapses.

Daily wind output collapsed from 1,600 MW to near zero in 24 hours.

No control. No consistency.

Figure 2 — Monthly average comparison (March 2025 vs March 2026)

Yes, output increased—about 38% year over year.

That sounds impressive.

Until you zoom out.

Figure 3 — Wind as a share of total generation

In March 2026:

Peak output: ~1,700 MW

Minimum output: near zero

Average contribution: ~6% of ISONE generation

That’s not a backbone of the grid.

That’s a rounding error.

That’s not a power source. That’s a variable.

The grid doesn’t run on peaks.

It runs on consistency.

The Core Problem: Intermittency

Figure 4 — Intermittent resources (wind + solar)

Figure 5 — Intermittent resources (wind + solar) As % of Total

Wind doesn’t ramp when demand rises.

It doesn’t respond when the grid is stressed.

It produces electricity when it can—and disappears when it can’t.

In New England, that means:

Wild swings from peak output to nothing

No guarantee during peak demand

Constant balancing by grid operators

Wind doesn’t fail occasionally.

It fails systematically—whenever the weather doesn’t cooperate.

What Actually Keeps the Lights On

Strip away the marketing, and the grid tells a very different story.

Figure 6 — Baseload generation (~4,000 MW steady)

Figure 6 shows baseload resources providing a steady ~4,000 MW over the entire month. This is the foundation:

Nuclear

Refuse

Wood

Steady. Predictable. Always there.

Figure 7 — Peaking Resources - Dispatchable generation balancing demand

When demand changes, something has to respond.

That “something” isn’t wind.

It’s dispatchable energy—primarily:

natural gas

hydro.

The Most Reliable “Renewable” Isn’t Wind

Figure 8 — Wood/Refuse vs Wind

Reliable vs intermittent power

Look closely:

Wood/Refuse: ~550 MW, nearly constant

Wind: 0 to 1,700 MW swings

One shows up every hour.

The other disappears.

The most reliable renewable in New England isn’t wind.

It’s burning wood and refuse.

The Real Test: When It Actually Matters

The real test of any energy system isn’t a mild day.

It’s when the grid is under stress—and failure has consequences.

Figure 9 & 10 show that during Winter Storm Fern, wind output fell while oil and natural gas ramped to meet surging demand.

Figure 9 — Resource mix during Winter Storm Fern

Figure 10 — Wind vs fossil generation during the storm

During Winter Storm Fern:

Demand surged

Conditions tightened

Reliability mattered

And wind?

It dropped.

At the exact moment New England needed every available megawatt, wind delivered… almost nothing.

Oil and natural gas stepped in and carried the load.

When demand surged, wind disappeared.

This is what reliability looks like—and what it doesn’t.

The Illusion of Scale

There’s a persistent claim that offshore wind will “power millions of homes.”

But scale isn’t just about peak output.

It’s about consistency.

Return to Figure 3.

Even after years of investment:

Wind averages ~6% of generation

Output regularly collapses to near zero

Which leads to the part rarely discussed:

Every megawatt of wind requires a shadow megawatt of backup. That means nothing gets replaced.

The grid must maintain full capacity—mostly fossil fuels—just in case wind disappears.

Wind doesn’t replace the system.

It rides on top of it.

Costs: Improving, But Not Cheap

Figure 11 — Wholesale electricity costs by ISO

Figure 11 shows the wholesale electric costs by ISO by quarter in dollars per MWh.

Figure 12 shows the projected actual costs based on the power purchase agreements (PPA).

Figure 12 — Offshore wind PPA pricing

Yes, prices are improving.

Newer projects are more competitive than early contracts.

But:

Early deals were far above market

Prices are locked in for decades

Ratepayers absorb the difference

Offshore wind is getting cheaper.

But cheaper than expensive is still expensive.

The Bigger Picture

New England is the test case.

It has:

Strong policy support

Massive investment

Most of America’s offshore wind

And yet:

Wind remains a small contributor

Output is highly variable

Reliability still depends on dispatchable energy

Conclusion

Offshore wind is not useless.

But it is not what it’s sold as.

The data shows a much simpler reality:

It contributes modestly

It operates intermittently

It depends on other energy sources to back it up

Offshore wind doesn’t replace power plants.

It requires them.

Even after its long-awaited rollout, nothing fundamental has changed.

The grid still runs on the same thing it always has:

Energy sources that show up when it matters.

If you want the real story on energy, follow the grid data, not the press releases. Drop your thoughts below—I read every comment.