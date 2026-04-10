A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
Apr 11

This is a money laundering scam. Always has been. Always will be.

Reply
Share
scott m's avatar
scott m
Apr 11

This information will upset a lot of ignorant people.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kerry Clapp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture