Executive Summary

New York’s $6 billion Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) entered commercial operation on May 13, 2026. Promoted as delivering 1,250 MW of clean Canadian hydropower directly into New York City, the project has been hailed as a major climate victory.

Yet publicly available NYISO-Hydro-Québec interchange data shows little evidence of a sustained increase in imports since the line began service. Net flows remain dominated by exports from New York to Québec.

This does not prove the project will be a failure over the long term. The CHPE is a merchant transmission line governed by market economics and a flexible long-term contract. However, it does raise an important question: when — and under what conditions — will New Yorkers see a measurable increase in imported hydropower from this new 1,250 MW pathway?

The Project

The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a 339-mile, 1,250 MW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) merchant transmission line designed to deliver hydropower from Québec directly into New York City’s grid. The $6 billion project reached commercial operation shortly after midnight on May 13, 2026.

This project is further proof that despite the unprecedented federal headwinds we are facing, New York will remain a national climate and clean energy leader. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul, have positioned the project as proof of the state’s clean energy leadership. Public celebrations of the milestone, however, occurred more than a month after the line actually entered service.

What the Data Shows

Figure 1 displays hourly interchange data between New York and Hydro-Québec from April 1 through June 17, 2026. Positive values represent exports from New York to Québec; negative values represent imports.

Even after CHPE’s commercial operation, New York has continued to be a net exporter to Québec during most hours.

Positive values indicate electricity flowing from New York to Québec. Negative values indicate electricity flowing from Québec to New York.

Figure 1 – New York Imports/Exports with HQT (Hourly Data)

As summarized in Figure 2, total imports in the roughly five weeks after commercial operation (May 13–June 17) were actually lower than in the pre-COD period (April 1–May 12):

Figure 2 – New York Before & After $6 Billion Project

Media and Official Claims vs. Observed Data

Several media outlets and officials have described the project as already delivering power at or near full capacity. For example, a June 5 Canary Media article stated that “tons of clean electricity is finally flowing” from Canada to New York City via CHPE, and a NYSERDA Facebook post claimed the line “is now delivering 1,250 megawatts of clean energy directly into New York City’s power grid.”

While these statements accurately reflect the line’s technical capability, the publicly available aggregate interchange data between New York and Hydro-Québec does not yet show large-scale energy flows consistent with full-capacity operation. The distinction matters: there is a meaningful difference between a transmission line being capable of delivering 1,250 MW and actually delivering that volume of energy on a sustained basis.

Figure 3 illustrates the gap between full design capacity and observed interchange data. At 1,250 MW operating 24/7, the line would have delivered over 1 million MWh in its first 35 days. Actual imports from Québec were a small fraction of that amount.

Figure 3 – Amount Received by New York Versus New Capacity

The public benefits being used to justify the $6 billion investment are not yet visible in the aggregate New York-Québec interchange data yet we are being lead to conclude that it is flowing at full design capacity.

Contract Issues

The NYSERDA-Hydro-Québec power purchase agreement is not a firm hourly delivery contract. Performance is evaluated over long seasonal windows rather than hour-by-hour or month-by-month. Hydro-Québec has significant flexibility to vary deliveries while remaining in compliance.

Notably, for capacity accreditation purposes, New York assigns CHPE 1,250 MW of summer capability but 0 MW during winter months — precisely when reliability risks are often highest.

The following quote from the NYT frames the contract deliveries to NY as “looser”:

Officials of Hydro-Québec note that there is flexibility, with looser terms for how much power must be sent to New York in the winter, when Quebec faces higher demand. That could help New York in the summer, when air-conditioning is going full blast. Hydro-Québec also says that its 30 reservoirs can make it through a drought that is now in its third year. But McCullough said that less water meant less energy production, and the drought could continue into a fourth year.

Québec’s Perspective

Hydro-Québec is operating under multi-year drought conditions with below-average reservoir levels. Provincial officials and opposition critics have questioned the timing of increased exports while domestic supply is tight. These pressures help explain why large-scale deliveries may be delayed or optimized around market prices and water management.

Hydro-Québec has begun exporting electricity to New York City under a long-term contract that critics say comes at an awkward time, as Quebec grapples with growing demand at home and lower-than-usual reservoir levels.

Transmission Capacity vs. Actual Energy Deliveries

Hydropower is an excellent, dispatchable resource. However, relying on power from another jurisdiction with its own priorities is not the same as a firm, dispatchable resource located within New York. New York will receive the surplus or leftovers from Quebec.

Building new transmission is valuable. It expands options and can lower costs when economic conditions align. But transmission capacity alone does not guarantee energy flows. Market prices, reservoir levels, and contract flexibility all determine actual deliveries.

Conclusions

CHPE adds a valuable new transmission artery between Québec and New York City. The infrastructure is built, the line is energized, and it is technically capable of delivering up to 1,250 MW.

The open question is whether — and when — New Yorkers will receive materially more electricity as a result. Public statements have emphasized full-capacity potential and immediate benefits. The observable data, however, tells a more cautious story so far.

Over the coming summer months, with high air-conditioning demand, the picture should become clearer. If significant new hydropower is arriving, interchange statistics and contract performance reports will reflect it.

Until then, the data invites a straightforward question: Where is the additional power?