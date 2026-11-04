As Massachusetts Attorney General and later Governor, Maura Healey spent years opposing major new natural gas pipeline capacity, citing reliability, ratepayer costs, and climate goals. Now, amid soaring energy bills and a reelection campaign, she has reversed course, actively seeking Trump administration assistance to expedite an expansion of the Algonquin pipeline.

After publicly boasting about having shut down two pipelines, she suddenly sees the light. Perhaps she became more educated, or perhaps the pressure of an election campaign finally caught up with her. Either way, she now acknowledges that natural gas is “a cleaner form of energy anyways.”

Why Have a Natural Gas Pipeline

The EIA State Analysis shares some important facts about Massachusetts on this subject:

Natural Gas is used for ~65% of the state’s electricity Generation

Natural gas fueled about 65% of Massachusetts’s total in-state electricity net generation in 2024, and the state had 35% of the natural gas-fired generating capacity in New England.”

Massachusetts Lost Its Coal and Nuclear Generation

Massachusetts’s total in-state generation in 2024 was about four-fifths of what it was in 2014, mostly because of reduced coal and nuclear generation. … but there has been no in-state coal generation since mid-2017….Massachusetts has had no nuclear power generation since 2019, when the state’s only nuclear plant was retired.

Half of the Households Use Natural Gas for Home Heating

About half of households in the state rely on natural gas as their primary energy source for home heating.

With Limited Pipelines, They Bring LNG In On Ships from Trinidad and Tobago and Norway

Because of New England’s limited natural gas pipeline infrastructure, LNG imports help to meet natural gas demand in the region. Massachusetts has the only LNG import terminals in New England…In 2024, the Everett terminal received 72% of the nation’s total LNG imports, mostly from Trinidad and Tobago, with additional supply from Norway.

Massachusetts is relatively close to the Marcellus and Utica natural gas producing regions, yet New England’s pipeline infrastructure is constrained.

The result is that Massachusetts receives LNG shipments from far away places.

Massachusetts generates only about 40% of the electricity it consumes, importing the remainder over the regional grid.

In 2024, Massachusetts generated about two-fifths of the power it needed, and additional electricity was brought in over the regional grid.

There is just no other way to say it than, there is a lot of special kind of stupid going on with Massachusetts energy. The state is located very near to one of the largest gas reserves in the world, but they are saving the environment by not having a gas pipeline and freezing the gas and shipping on a boat from Trinidad and Tobago and Norway. (see New England ISO: A Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis)

Let’s examine how such an energy plan might be impacting the citizens of the state by comparing their costs to the costs in nearby Pennsylvania where gas is produced.

Natural Gas for Residential Heating

Figure 1 shows the monthly average gas costs by dollars per thousand cubic feet for both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Note that there are months of lower demand where the prices are more or less equal but then there are also months where the blue bar far exceeds the orange bar.

Figure 2 shows the relationship between the two states by expressing Massachusetts prices as a percentage of Pennsylvania prices. A reading of 200% means natural gas costs twice as much in Massachusetts.

Notice the recurring seasonal pattern. During periods of lower demand, prices tend to converge. During periods of higher demand, the price difference frequently widens dramatically. This recurring pattern is important. The price disparity isn’t simply a matter of Massachusetts having higher average costs. The difference becomes particularly pronounced when demand is highest and the region needs additional natural gas supplies.

This is consistent with the consequences of constrained pipeline capacity during periods of peak demand. When the existing pipeline infrastructure cannot adequately serve the region, Massachusetts becomes more dependent on higher-cost supplies.

As pointed out in the introduction, about half of the homes in Massachusetts use natural gas for home heating. When the price of gas doubles the rate in Pennsylvania, then the residents have a valid right to be angry with the government.

Electricity

As pointed out in the introduction, Massachusetts shut in their coal and nuclear. Add to that, they do not have adequate gas pipeline capacity for the natural gas generation which produces 65% of the electricity. Add to that, they consume about twice as much electricity as they generate. If we understand these basic facts, we should not be surprised that their electric rates are high.

I am not attempting to prove that the natural gas costs are responsible for all of the high electric costs, but I will show that the natural gas cost is a significant contributor.

Figure 4 shows the average monthly gas costs to power plants in Pennsylvania compared to Massachusetts. This shows that it can be like $25/Mcf versus $3/Mcf.

Figure 5 puts the difference into perspective. There are periods when Massachusetts power generators pay more than six times what generators in Pennsylvania pay for natural gas. These aren't minor differences in fuel costs. They represent a substantial competitive disadvantage for Massachusetts electricity generators.

Conclusion

Perhaps this is her energy epiphany, much like Bill Gates’s own change of perspective on nuclear energy.

The lack of adequate pipeline infrastructure has cost New England consumers dearly. Massachusetts has enormous natural gas demand, yet it has spent years making affordable supplies unnecessarily difficult to obtain.

The irony is difficult to ignore. A state that relies on natural gas for approximately 65% of its electricity generation and half of the residential heating has spent years fighting the infrastructure needed to deliver it.

Now Governor Healey wants help expanding that infrastructure. Let’s hope this newfound appreciation for natural gas survives beyond the election.

11/3 - Election Results: Maura Healey wins reelection as Massachusetts governor