“What’s crucial is that there’s no evidence we can restrict energy use without harming prosperity.” “In recent years, we’ve lost sight of this truth. Over the past half-century, alarmist narratives have shifted the focus to prioritizing emission cuts and renewables over energy abundance.” “Hundreds of millions to billions of people lack modern energy access. He has cited figures such as ~600 million Africans without electricity and ~2–3 billion people relying on traditional biomass (wood, dung, crop waste) for cooking and heating.” “According to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Climate change harms the poor first and worst, because the poor are the most vulnerable and have the least resources with which to adapt. But, because current policies to address global warming make energy much more costly, they harm the world’s poor much more.” “Developing it wisely, with innovation not restriction, is how to make poor countries rich and the planet safer.”

“Bjørn Lomborg, a Danish political scientist and president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, accepts the basic science of human-caused climate change but argues that aggressive emission-reduction policies are among the least cost-effective ways to improve human welfare.”

Bjorn has released a Net Zero Cost Benefit calculator. He has publicly stated that he built the site, and it draws on existing models and studies (such as the MAGICC climate model used in UN/IPCC assessments, cost estimates from integrated assessment models including AIM, and damage summaries from Richard Tol and William Nordhaus) rather than original proprietary inputs.

Net Zero Cost Benefit

Figure 1 shows the Net Zero Cost Benefit calculator’s results for the United States. According to the model, achieving net zero by 2050 would produce an estimated economic cost of $12.7 trillion, compared with $1.9 trillion in global climate benefits. That’s approximately 15 cents in estimated benefits for every dollar of economic cost.

The United States incurs the modeled economic cost, but the climate benefit is shared internationally. Also, the estimated cost represents cumulative economic output lost relative to the current-policy scenario, rather than direct government expenditures. In other words, the economy continues growing, but at a slower rate than it otherwise would. The calculator also uses a discount rate to convert future costs and benefits into today's dollars. The figures cover 2027–2100 and are expressed in 2026 prices.

The resulting reduction in global warming by 2100 would be just 0.142°F, assuming the rest of the world continues with current policies.

The United States isn't an isolated example. The calculator allows us to examine the same question for individual countries and the world as a whole. The results are remarkably consistent.

Figure 2 shows examples for the world total and several countries. The world total would be an economic cost of $255 trillion with a $24 trillion benefit or 9 cents in estimated benefits for every dollar of economic cost. If the entire world goes net zero by 2050, the world should be 2.48 degrees F lower by 2100.

Recall that Net Zero does not mean that zero emissions are produced. It allows for a small amount of residual emissions, provided they are permanently captured or neutralized. That is why this is 82% and not 100%.

The country scenarios assume that the selected country achieves net zero while the rest of the world maintains current policies. The world scenario assumes everyone achieves net zero.

Sources: Net Zero Cost Benefit – Methodology, Costs, and Benefits

Climate damage avoided - Research summaries by Richard Tol and William Nordhaus

The calculator uses the average of the Tol and Nordhaus damage estimates to calculate climate benefits.

It also uses a discount rate based on Nordhaus’s economic modeling.

The calculator uses a discount rate based on the Nordhaus DICE model, starting at approximately 4.5% and declining to 3.4% by 2100.

The underlying models and research are established, but the selection of scenarios, assumptions, and methods used to combine them reflects Lomborg's own analytical judgments.

The calculator focuses primarily on the economic costs of emissions reductions and the climate damages avoided. Other considerations, including energy security, technological innovation, and certain public-health benefits, are not fully captured in the headline comparison

Conclusion

The numbers raise a fundamental question: Are we getting enough climate benefit for the enormous economic costs associated with achieving net zero by 2050?

According to Bjørn Lomborg’s calculations, the answer is no. Even with the entire world reaching net zero, the estimated climate benefits fall substantially short of the economic costs.

This doesn’t mean we should abandon efforts to improve energy technology or reduce emissions. But it does mean we should be asking harder questions about priorities, affordability, and the economic consequences of the policies being pursued.

There are billions of people around the world who still lack access to reliable and affordable energy. For these countries, energy abundance isn’t a luxury. It’s a prerequisite for economic development and improved living standards.

Should we be restricting energy development when affordable, reliable energy remains one of the most important foundations of human prosperity?

Perhaps it’s time to reconsider whether the pursuit of net zero by 2050 has become more important than the prosperity of the people these policies are supposed to benefit.