My wife and I recently had the opportunity to visit Kenya, and it quickly became one of our favorite places on earth. Beyond its breathtaking wildlife and landscapes, what left the deepest impression on us was the warmth, kindness, and resilience of the Kenyan people.

But the trip also exposed us to something that most Americans rarely think about—energy poverty.

Upon arrival we were told, “If you want to use your hair dryer, please wait until after 6 p.m. That’s when we start the generators.”

During the day the lodge relied almost entirely on solar power. The lights were so dim that it felt like sitting in a room lit by five candles. We could walk around safely, but taking a photograph without a flash was nearly impossible.

When we wanted hot water for a shower, we had to notify the staff a couple of hours beforehand so they could build a wood fire beneath the water heater.

Simple routines that I take for granted every day suddenly became luxuries.

After returning home, I continued following Jusper Machogu, a Kenyan agricultural engineer whose Substack documents projects that improve everyday life—drilling water wells, installing water pipelines, replacing indoor wood and dung stoves with propane, and advocating for greater access to reliable energy.

Seeing Kenya firsthand fundamentally changed how I look at energy statistics. Before the trip, “energy consumption per capita” was simply another table in an annual report. Now every number reminds me of real people trying to build better lives with only a tiny fraction of the energy that my own family uses every day.

When I opened the newly released 2026 Statistical Review of World Energy, one statistic immediately caught my attention. Americans consumed approximately 270 gigajoules of energy per person in 2025. The average Kenyan consumed only 6 gigajoules.

That means the average American uses 43 times more energy than the average Kenyan. How should I feel knowing that I enjoy forty-three times more energy than friends I recently met?

What Is Energy Poverty?

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright recently summarized the challenge:

“About 7 billion people don’t have the fully energized lives that we have. They consume less than a quarter, on average, of the energy that we consume. What do they want? ... all of them, of course, want to live lives like us. And of course, they shall, and they will. But that’s impossible without a surge of available energy for them to enjoy the trappings that we have.”

Whether one agrees with every aspect of that statement or not, the underlying reality is difficult to dispute. Modern civilization runs on energy. Without abundant, reliable energy there is no modern economy.

A World Slowly Improving

The encouraging news is that global energy consumption per person has steadily increased over the past quarter century—from about 62 GJ per person in 2000 to 73 GJ in 2025. That represents progress.

If these gains continue in developing nations, billions of people will enjoy longer, healthier, and more prosperous lives. Unfortunately, the benefits have not been shared equally.

Geography Still Determines Opportunity

Where you are born still has an enormous influence on how much energy you have available throughout your life.

North America averages roughly 219 GJ per person.

The Middle East averages 140 GJ.

Europe averages 106 GJ.

Africa averages only 14 GJ per person .

Several African subregions average only 4 to 8 GJ per person—barely one-twentieth of the global average.

The Scale of the Gap

The scale of the disparity is astonishing. The world’s highest energy-consuming countries use roughly 700 GJ per person each year. Meanwhile, much of Central, Eastern, and Western Africa remains in the 4–8 GJ per person range. The United States consumes about 270 GJ per person, nearly four times the world average and more than forty times Kenya’s consumption.

One Picture Says It All

If there is one graph to remember from this article, this is it.

Each horizontal bar represents one country ranked by annual energy consumption per person.

The widest bar—Iceland—uses 745 GJ per person.

The narrowest countries use only 4 GJ.

Think about what that means.

The average person in Iceland consumes as much energy in just two days as the average resident of parts of Africa consumes in an entire year.

That disparity is difficult to comprehend.

Why Energy Matters

Energy is not simply electricity.

Energy is refrigeration that keeps food from spoiling.

Energy is clean drinking water.

Energy is hospitals that never lose power.

Energy is fertilizer that feeds millions.

Energy is steel and cement used to build homes.

Energy is internet access.

Energy is schools with lights after sunset.

Energy is manufacturing jobs.

Energy is economic opportunity.

Throughout modern history, every nation that has escaped widespread poverty has first gained access to abundant and reliable energy.

Progress—But Far Too Slowly

Africa has made progress over the past twenty-five years. Energy consumption has gradually increased across Western, Eastern, and Middle Africa. That is encouraging.

Yet even after decades of international development efforts, much of the continent still consumes only single-digit gigajoules per person each year. Millions of people continue to live with energy availability that most Americans would scarcely recognize.

Summary

I don’t pretend to know the perfect energy strategy for every African nation.

Every country has different resources, different economics, and different priorities.

But I do know this.

The families we met in Kenya deserve the same opportunities my family enjoys every day: reliable electricity, clean water, refrigeration, modern hospitals, productive farms, industry, and good-paying jobs. Above all, they deserve the opportunity to escape energy poverty.

The debate over energy often begins with technology.

It should begin with people.

Whatever combination of energy sources ultimately proves most successful should be judged first by a simple question: Does it provide abundant, affordable, reliable energy that lifts people out of poverty?

Because before energy becomes about climate, politics, or ideology—it is first about human flourishing.