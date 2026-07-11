A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Jory Pacht's avatar
Jory Pacht
8h

I want to pass on something you may be interested in given this article. Scott Tinker, head of the Switch Energy Alliance holds an energy poverty case competition every year for college students. The students form teams and select a country that is experiencing energy poverty from list of three to four choices. They then produce a fifteen-minute video on how they would work with the leaser of that country to solve that countries energy problems. In fact, a few years ago, Kenya has been one of those countries. Every team is assigned a mentor. I have mentored multiple teams since the inception of the program. Last year one of my teams took third place and walked away with $5,000. the winning team got $10,000. There were 226 teams that participated worldwide last year. They are expecting over 250 this year. They really need mentors. Obviously, the is a charitable contribution of your time. But it also would make a really cool Substack article. 😆😆😆

Most importantly it is very satisfying to watch the students go from, sun good, oil bad to a more nuanced deeper understanding of energy issues in different countries.

If you are interested in being a mentor or a judge, you can sign up here.

https://switchedu.org/page/volunteer-interest-form

https://switchedu.org/page/switch-competition-2026-copy

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1 reply by Kerry Clapp
Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
2d

Kerry Clapp, I just published a related topic. https://hargraves.substack.com/p/fearless-fission

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