Solar is growing extraordinarily fast.

The graph shows China’s extraordinary growth in solar energy production from 2000 to 2025. But even at 4.2 EJ in 2025, solar remains small relative to China’s total energy consumption of 162 EJ.

Much of the coverage of China's energy transition emphasizes developments like this, which Reuters describes as a “surging renewables buildout” and “abundant renewable output.” The Guardian reports that “the simultaneous fall in coal-powered electricity in the world’s biggest coal-consuming countries had not happened since 1973… driven by a record roll-out of clean energy projects.”

Do these developments mean solar has overtaken coal in China? The data suggest a more nuanced picture. Let’s examine the facts.

But the absolute scale remains small relative to coal

Figure 2 compares coal and solar in China.

On the left graph, solar is shown beside coal on a scale of 0 to 100 EJ per year. On the right graph, solar is isolated on a scale of 0 to 5 EJ. The left graph illustrates that coal remains dominant while solar is still comparatively small.

China's solar growth is extraordinary. But scale determines what that growth means.

Percentages can exaggerate small bases

Figure 3 shows the percentage share of energy sources in China’s total energy consumption from 2000 to 2024. The left graph displays the full range. A common presentation, shown on the right, begins the vertical axis at 87% so that smaller categories appear more prominent. The data are identical. Only the scale has changed.

Percentage increases can make small absolute changes appear substantial. Figure 4 compares China’s total energy by fuel type from 2015 to 2025.

Coal rose 15% while solar rose 2,872%. A small base produces large percentage gains. In absolute terms, coal increased by 11.9 EJ and solar by 4.1 EJ. From 2015 to 2025, coal, oil, and gas each increased by more absolute energy than solar did.

As a share of total energy, coal fell from 67.9% to 56.9%. Gas, nuclear, solar, and wind all gained share. This pattern reflects energy addition more than a full transition.

Figure 5 is a pie chart of China’s 2025 energy mix by fuel type: coal 56.9%, oil 20.9%, gas 9.8%, hydro 3.1%, nuclear 3.3%, geothermal/biomass 0.9%, wind 2.5%, and solar 2.6%. Lumping wind, solar, hydro, and biomass into a single “renewables” category can make wind and solar appear larger than their individual contributions to China’s total energy system.

Capacity is not generation

Figure 6 shows installed solar capacity and actual generation in China from 2012 to 2025. The average capacity factor for solar in China is approximately 14.7%. Roughly 6.8 MW of capacity is therefore required to deliver 1 MW of average output. This is one reason capacity figures receive more attention than generation.

A recent article noted that China is set to have more solar power capacity than coal for the first time, calling it a “historic” milestone. The same article correctly observed that the crossover does not mean solar will immediately generate more electricity than coal. Installed capacity measures the maximum rated output of generating equipment. It does not measure how much electricity that equipment actually produces over a year.

Solar produces electricity only when sunlight is available, while coal plants can operate at any hour of the day when dispatched and supplied with fuel.

Electricity is not total energy

In China, roughly 54% of total energy is used to generate electricity. The remaining 46% serves industrial processes (cement, steel, aluminum), heating, transportation fuels, and other uses. Greenhouse-gas accounting requires the full picture. Solar and wind are used almost exclusively for electricity generation, so focusing only on the power sector can understate the broader energy system.

Figure 7 illustrates the distinction: solar accounted for about 2.6% of China’s total energy consumption in 2025 while contributing a higher share (around 11%) of electric generation. Both statements are accurate; the difference is meaningful.

This is where many discussions of China's energy transition become confused. Solar's role looks very different depending on whether the denominator is electricity generation or China's entire energy system.

China is adding new energy faster than it is replacing fossil fuels

Figure 8 shows China’s total energy by fuel type since 1965 (left) and a closer view from 2010 onward starting above 95 EJ (right). China's energy system is not yet undergoing a simple fuel-for-fuel replacement. The country is adding enormous amounts of low-carbon energy while its total energy demand remains so large that fossil fuel consumption has not declined proportionately.

Coal infrastructure is still being maintained and expanded

Global Energy Monitor data (Figure 9) show continued proposals, construction starts, and commissioning of coal capacity even as generation from coal (and from wind and solar in some periods) faces utilization pressures. “As the gap between coal plants and the power they produce widened, coal capacity is increasingly maintained not as a primary source of generation but as a form of system insurance, valued for its availability in times of stress rather than its day-to-day use.”

China is increasingly investing in both intermittent generation and dispatchable backup capacity rather than simply replacing one system with another.

Conclusion - Therefore, the “end of coal” narrative is premature

China’s solar rise is real. Its scale is extraordinary.

But so is China’s energy appetite.

Solar is growing rapidly, yet coal remains the foundation of China’s energy system. China is not simply replacing coal with solar and wind. It is adding enormous quantities of solar and wind while continuing to maintain—and in some cases expand—the fossil fuel infrastructure required to power the world’s largest industrial economy.

That is not the end of coal in China. It is a far more complicated—and far larger—energy story than the headlines suggest.