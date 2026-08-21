A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Tom Sash
Aug 22

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2025-9-28-place-your-bet-on-the-future-of-energy-us-or-china

The author claims:

"Here’s my bet: The entire idea of an energy system based on wind, solar and batteries will not work and will fail, probably over the course of the next ten years or so, if not sooner. All of the investment will be lost. All of the employees will be laid off."

That is how I see it...every single grid connected wind turbine and solar farm will be shown for what they truly are: impoverishment vehicles totally unfit for purpose.

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Tom Sash's avatar
Tom Sash
Aug 22

China’s coal boom is roaring back — 78GW of new coal plants last year is the highest for 18 years.

https://joannenova.com.au/2026/08/chinas-coal-boom-is-roaring-back-78gw-of-new-coal-plants-last-year-is-the-highest-for-18-years/

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