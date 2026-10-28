Can Four-Hour Batteries Really Replace Natural Gas?

I recently read a report about a Wood Mackenzie study titled “4-hour storage cheaper than gas peakers across global markets.” The central claim was straightforward: solar paired with four-hour battery storage can be cheaper than natural-gas peaking turbines.

But cheaper for what?

A battery that can deliver electricity for four hours is not necessarily a substitute for a generator that can operate around the clock. Four hours of storage may help meet an evening peak, but what happens when demand remains after the battery is depleted? And what happens during periods when solar generation falls short for several consecutive hours?

These questions matter because the debate isn’t simply about the cost of generating electricity. It’s about the cost of providing electricity when people need it.

Utility Dive’s subtitle went further, asserting that data centers are boosting the long-term investment case for energy storage and renewables as gas-turbine backlogs and fuel-price volatility drive up peaking costs.

That raises a question the headline’s cost comparison doesn’t answer: Does showing that four-hour battery storage can be cheaper than a gas peaker tell us enough about the reliability and cost of supplying electricity when demand extends beyond those four hours?

To explore that question, let’s examine California’s grid. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) provides a useful real-world example of how solar, wind, batteries, natural gas, and imported electricity work together to meet demand.

CAISO Supply Sources

Figure 1 shows the electricity supplied to CAISO over seven days, broken down by source.

Nuclear and geothermal provide relatively steady output, while hydropower varies with grid requirements. The combined contribution from solar, wind, and batteries fluctuates substantially throughout the day.

The gray area represents natural gas generation plus imported electricity. These resources help fill the gap between electricity demand and the contributions from the other sources.

The key point is that California’s electricity demand must be met throughout the day, regardless of how much solar and wind generation is available. When their combined contribution declines, other resources must supply the difference.

Solar Plus Wind Plus Battery

Note: All data following is from GridStatus and is in five minute intervals.

Figure 2 isolates October 17, showing demand alongside solar and wind output, both before and after the contribution attributed to batteries.

Four observations stand out.

A. Evening demand peak. Demand reaches its daily maximum at approximately 6:35–6:40 p.m., after solar generation has largely declined. The grid must continue meeting demand even when solar output is no longer near its daytime peak.

B. Daytime battery charging. During the daytime, the green line falls below the purple line, showing that batteries are charging and reducing the net contribution delivered to the grid.

C. Evening battery discharge. As solar generation declines, the green line rises above the purple line, showing that batteries are discharging and supplementing the combined contribution from solar and wind.

D. The overnight challenge. During the overnight period, the combined solar-and-wind contribution is relatively low compared with demand. The grid must obtain the remaining electricity from other sources.

Figure 3 shows the combined contribution from solar, wind, and batteries as a percentage of CAISO’s electricity load.

Over the seven-day period, this contribution varies substantially, reaching approximately 70% at some points and falling to around 5% at others. The seven-day average is approximately 35%.

These fluctuations matter because a high contribution during favorable hours does not establish that the same resources can sustain their output throughout the day or during an extended period of low renewable generation.

The reliability question is not simply how much electricity solar, wind, and batteries can supply at their best. It is how much they can reliably supply when conditions are less favorable—and what other resources are needed to meet demand.

The Backstop: Natural Gas and Imports

Figure 4 tells an important part of California’s electricity story. Even after accounting for its other energy sources, natural gas generation and imported electricity together supply between 20% and 80% of California’s electricity load during the period shown, with a 7 day average of 51%.

Why combine natural gas and imports? Because looking only at California’s in-state natural gas generation misses the bigger picture. California can reduce its reliance on gas-fired power plants within the state, but it still has to meet electricity demand—and imported electricity must be generated somewhere.

The bottom line: solar, wind, and batteries do not eliminate the need for electricity from other sources. Figure 4 shows just how much California continues to rely on the combined contribution of natural gas and imported power to keep its grid supplied.

Conclusion: Batteries Help. They Don’t Eliminate the Need for Reliable Power.

California’s grid demonstrates the value of batteries. They can shift electricity from periods of greater availability to periods of higher demand, helping the grid manage the daily changes in solar generation.

But that is not the same as proving that four-hour batteries can replace dependable electricity supplies.

Figure 2 shows the challenge of meeting demand as solar and wind output declines. Figure 3 illustrates how dramatically the combined contribution from solar, wind, and batteries varies as a percentage of load. Figure 4 shows that natural gas generation and imports continue to supply a substantial share of CAISO’s electricity demand.

These charts do not prove that batteries are ineffective. They show why battery performance must be evaluated in the context of the entire electricity system.

A battery that is cheaper for four hours of peak power is not automatically a cheaper replacement for a generator that must be available when the batteries run out.