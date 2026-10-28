A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Jory Pacht's avatar
Jory Pacht
16h

The Wood-MacKenzie article buries the lead. They note towards the end that they get their answers by including the large subsidies currently available and not that a "price spike" will occur with subsidy phase-out. They really do not expect parity until 2060.

This, of course is in addition to all of the issues you documented. Typical agenda research

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Reiner Kuhr's avatar
Reiner Kuhr
17h

Round trip battery storage efficiency is about 80%. Some days efficient combined cycles run more to charge them, and then discharge to reduce the operation of older, slightly less efficient combined cycles. The 20% loss of energy offsets the savings between charging and discharging plants. Occasionally they displace peakers that are much more inefficient. They only displace fossil emissions fully when they charge during when wind and solar energy is being curtailed. Not much of a business case justifying the large subsidies for batteries we are all paying for.

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