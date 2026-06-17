Executive Summary

California recently celebrated a new wind-generation record following the completion of the $11 billion SunZia project.

The headline sounds impressive:

Wind generation reached a record 7,122 MW on May 15.

Output exceeded the previous record by roughly 20%.

SunZia is now the largest wind project in the United States.

But electric grids do not run on records. They run on dependable generation.

Looking beyond the single highest hour reveals a different story. Within days of the record, California wind output fell dramatically. Comparing the same hours against 2025 shows that even after an $11 billion investment, wind production was still lower than the prior year roughly 40% of the time.

The question is not whether wind can produce a record. The question is what happens when the wind stops blowing.

The Announcement

On June 12, the EIA highlighted the commercial startup of SunZia, the largest wind project in the United States, and noted that California had just set a new hourly wind-generation record.

On May 15, 2026, CAISO reported 7,122 MW of hourly wind generation, which is 20% higher than the previous annual record of 5,922 MW in 2024. EIA Announcement

If you are a regular reader, you may recall my previous article SunZia's $11 Billion Reality Check where I looked at the $11 Billion spent to provide wind generation to California from New Mexico. See the first article for details, but basically a wind farm was constructed on federal lands in New Mexico and a 550 mile transmission line was constructed to deliver wind generated electricity to Arizona and California.

Another important detail to note, “Generation from the SunZia Wind Project is reported by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) in EIA's Hourly Electric Grid Monitor.” I began by assuming that it was reported by New Mexico and then reported as an import by California, but that is not the case. Also, we can look at the California total but not directly just at what SunZia is supplying. So, just as a starting point, I will compare the same time from 2026 versus 2025.

Looking at the Record

Figure 1 shows the hourly readings for Caiso wind generation for 5/14 thru 5/23 for this year. Note that the record for peak wind generation was set on May 15. The record itself is not controversial. The interesting question is what happened afterward. Figure 1 shows CAISO wind output during the days surrounding the record event. Within less than a week, generation fell from more than 7,100 MW to only 574 MW.

Figure 1 – California Wind Record Prior To A Dunkelflaute Event (May 14 to May 23)

Figure 2 compares every hour from May 14 through May 23 against the same hour in 2025. Positive bars indicate more wind generation than the prior year. Negative bars indicate less.

Immediately after the record, California enjoyed several days of substantially higher wind production than 2025. But the advantage quickly disappeared. By May 19, wind generation was actually running below the prior year’s levels despite the addition of SunZia.

Figure 2 – California Wind Variance from 2026 to 2025 (May 14 to May 23)

A Good Day and A Bad Day

Figure 3 illustrates the challenge of relying on wind as a primary generation source. On May 15, output remained between roughly 5,000 and 7,100 MW throughout the day. On May 31, output dropped near zero during multiple daylight hours.

The difference between these two days was not operator performance, fuel availability, or equipment failure. It was weather.

Figure 3 – California Wind – Good Day and Bad Day

Variance for May 1 Thru June 16

Figure 4 is the most important chart in this article.

It compares hourly CAISO wind generation from May 1 through June 16, 2026, against the same hours in 2025. If SunZia significantly increased available wind generation, we would generally expect the distribution to shift upward relative to 2025.

Instead, the chart repeatedly swings from large gains to large deficits. Some hours show more than 5,000 MW of improvement. Other hours show less wind generation than California had before the project entered service.

Figure 4 – California Wind Variance from 2026 to 2025 (May 1 thru June 16)

Figure 5 summarizes the entire period.

California generated more wind electricity than the prior year during approximately 60% of measured hours. However, during the remaining 40% of hours, wind generation was lower than the previous year despite the addition of SunZia.

In other words, the project increased peak production but did not eliminate periods of weak wind output.

Figure 5 – California Wind – Hours More or Less than Last Year (May 1 thru June 16)

There was an overall increase in absolute MWh - from May 1 thru June 16, the hourly average MWh generated increased by 478 MWh for 2026 over 2025.

Key Findings

SunZia required approximately $11 billion in combined generation and transmission investment.

California set a new wind-generation record of 7,122 MW on May 15.

Less than a week later, wind generation fell to 574 MW.

Comparing May 1 through June 16 against 2025 shows that wind output remained below prior-year levels during roughly 40% of measured hours.

The project increased maximum output, but periods of low wind generation still occurred.

Reliable operation of the grid therefore continues to require dispatchable generation, storage, imports, or other firm resources capable of covering low-wind periods.

Summary

The EIA announcement focused on a legitimate achievement: California set a new wind-generation record after the completion of the largest wind project in the United States.

But electric systems are not built around record hours. They are built around the hours when conditions are unfavorable.

The hourly CAISO data shows that SunZia increased California’s wind-generation potential and helped produce new highs. It also shows that low-wind periods continue to occur, sometimes only days after record-setting output.

The lesson from the data is straightforward: adding more wind raises the peaks, but it does not eliminate the valleys. Any grid built around large amounts of wind generation must still maintain sufficient dispatchable backup, storage, imports, or other resources to carry the system when wind production falls.