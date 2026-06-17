A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
13h

This demonstrates that it is a fundamental mistake to be impressed with the high points of wind and solar generation, because a chain is only as strong as the weakest link, like the low point of a dam or a flood levee or a fence. The weakest link in the wind and solar chain is the windless night.

Wind and solar capacity ain't real capacity because they're not there on windless nights. Texas in January this year demonstrated that simple fact.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

(See Bill Gates on batteries in that clip!)

Storage is not the solution, do the arithmetic on the GWh required to get through 17 hours of the night with no wind and less coal.

The transition has failed disastrously, and trillions have been spent around the Western world to get more expensive and less reliable energy. Not to mention the environmental impact.

Everyone should be encouraged to become “wind literate” by using the dashboard of the local grid to check the supply of wind and solar at breakfast time! Then they lean on the lawmakers to stop loading the grid with power that isn’t always there at breakfast and dinnertime!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

Another piece to explain why wind and solar are not fit for purpose to attach to the grid.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/why-wind-and-solar-are-unqualified

Besides, wind and solar are so inefficient that they don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves, so they are a net drain on the energy economy of the world.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

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