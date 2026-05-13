A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

A Pragmatic Approach To Energy

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Jory Pacht's avatar
Jory Pacht
1dEdited

There is another issue that you did not address. Reactive power control becomes very difficult with a high percentage of renewables. This lack of reactive power control caused the Iberian Peninsula blackout. Other than that - great essay.

https://www.entsoe.eu/publications/blackout/28-april-2025-iberian-blackout/

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jaberwock's avatar
jaberwock
1d

IRENA's reason for existing is to promote wind and solar power. The organization has consistently produced reports that underestimate costs and overstate the benefits of wind and solar power. This latest report lacks even the most fundamental analysis of potential outages and the headlines accompanying the report are deliberately intended to deceive.

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